Inside Guard Gate of Rumbling Bald Resort, on Lake Lure. No HOA Dues, (Membership available, contact RB) Furniture Negotiable Like New, Log Sided, Chalet Home, Wrap around decking, over looking the Bald Mountain Golf Course on 12th Green. Mountain Views, Winter Lake Views, Soaring T/G ceiling, Walkout Finished Retreat, Great Rental income potential or home, 2 in 1 home! Live up and rent down! 3 Master Suites, plus Loft Bedroom, and Den, 3 full, 1 half bathroom, Gas Log, Stone fireplace, Hardwood Floors,LVP, Carpet, Ranai Tankless Water Heater, Generator, Hot tub, Jacuzzi Tub, Gas Log Stone Fireplace, Granite And Hickory Cabinet Kitchen, with Stone Backsplash. Gas Stove, 2 Laundry Rooms, Shed, Furniture Negotiable Public Golf Courses and Restaurants over looking Lake and Beach, Spa Services. Golf Carts Allowed, Motorcycles Not Allowed, Tours are Welcomed! Indoor/Outdoor Pools require Membership
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $899,000
