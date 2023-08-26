Exquisite Log-Sided Chalet, Nestled within Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure, Gated Community, with No HOA Dues. This Home Gleams Like New, with Majestic views of Bald Mountain and Golf Course, overlooking the 12th Green. The Interior is a Masterpiece of Architectural Craftsmanship, featuring a Towering Tongue and Groove Ceiling. Three Master Suites and Full Baths. Warmth and Ambiance Radiate from the Gas Log Fireplace, Adorned with Striking Stone Details. Revel in the beauty of Hardwood Floors. Stunning Granite and Hickory Cabinets in Kitchen, with Gas Stove. The Home Includes a Ranai Tankless Water Heater, a Generator, a Relaxing Hot Tub, and Storage Shed. This Space Holds Incredible Potential as a Lucrative Rental or a Cozy Home. Unique Opportunity of Dual Residences – Live Upstairs while Generating Income from the Lower Level Walkout Retreat. Immerse Yourself in a Community that Offers Public Golf Courses, Lakeside Restaurant ,Spa Services and more! Furniture Negotiable.