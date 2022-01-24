3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $829,900

Show stopping mountain retreat in Rumbling Bald Resort! Custom-built dream home and additional lot included. With massive amounts of storage, an exquisite layout, and large outdoor living spaces, this home is ideal for a full-time residence or vacation home. One of the best in its class; this well maintained, beautifully furnished home has spacious living areas on both the main and lower levels, oversized master suite, lower level screening area w/ wet bar, multiple entrances and unparalleled interior design. Enjoy a flagstone back patio with outdoor kitchen, ultra-fine landscaping, and a toy-shed with automatic door for your golf cart! Quality furnishings and decor are included, making this a TURNKEY purchase. Located just minutes from all the amenities included in your membership at Rumbling Bald Resort: golf, tennis, lake access, restaurants, boat rentals, spa, fitness center, walking trails, and more!