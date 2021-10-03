3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $816,500

LAKE LURE NC VACATION RENTAL INVESTMENT PROPERTY. Custom built 4200 sq ft, 3 bedroom log home with mountain views, stream and privacy you've been looking for. This meticulously maintained mountain house features an open floor with soaring 23 ft ceilings, full length covered porch overlooking a mountain stream and distant views. Full attention has been given to details in this mostly furnished custom home with hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, full tile bathrooms, 2 laundry rooms, game room and much more. Vacation rental income for 2021 will exceed $70,000. Bonus room currently being used as a 4th bedroom A Must See at $816,500.