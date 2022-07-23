3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $800,000

Stunning, southern facing, 180 degree views, make 561 Golden Ridge Dr one of the most beautiful properties in Western North Carolina. Located in the gated community of Vista at Bills Mountain, many amenities include a clubhouse, workout facility w/ saunas, pool, tennis, pickle ball & walking trails. A short drive leads you to Lake Lure & Chimney Rock! This 3,460 sqft home was built just 4 years ago & is wonderfully situated on 1.4 acres. Entering the foyer you will immediately notice the 10 ft ceilings & 8 ft doors. The gorgeous wood floors lead to the open living room w/ wood burning fireplace, plenty of windows, kitchen area w/ granite, new Bosch appliances, a walk-in pantry, & ample cabinet space. The main floor also features a primary suite w/ it's own southern facing deck. Upstairs you will find 2 more large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, another primary suite w/gas logs, & an office/bonus space w/ breath taking views. So many things to love about this home! Schedule your showing today!