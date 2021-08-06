Mountain paradise awaits! Quality custom home nestled in the woods, surrounded by boulders, with a treehouse feel from every room. Purchase includes three parcels for guaranteed privacy. Main level living, two bedrooms upstairs. Brazilian tigerwood flooring throughout, except carpeted master suite and tile baths. Family room has beamed cathedral ceiling with 9’ ceilings everywhere else. Eat-in kitchen features a DACOR 6-burner range, granite counters, island and breakfast bar. 16’x19’ screen porch with Ipe flooring, cathedral ceiling and stone woodburning fireplace with starter may be the favorite spot, with access from master, family room and breakfast area. Crawlspace under master is tall enough and set up to include workshop space, rec area, even a dog wash! Outdoor features include a firepit seating area, graveled side “yard” for more seating, grilling or a game of corn hole. Worth a look! 20 min to Black Mountain, 10 min to Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure, 30 min to Town of Lake Lure
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $775,000
