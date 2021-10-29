LAKE LURE LAKEFRONT TOWNHOME IN RUMBLING BALD. This roomy 4 bedroom, 4 bath, 2400 sq ft townhome is the best buy on Lake Lure! You'll enjoy SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEWS, your own private boat slip and lots of things to do just around the corner including; tennis, golf, spa, restaurants, indoor & outdoor pools, hiking trails, biking trails and so much more. This one comes mostly furnished and has excellent vacation rental history! A Must See at only $720,000. Pontoon boat can be purchased separately.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $720,000
