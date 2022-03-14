 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $699,000

Bring your buyers to this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located behind the gates of Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure. Being sold fully furnished and featuring brand new flooring throughout the home, a fully updated kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances, this home will make the perfect vacation rental, weekend getaway or permanent home. The owners have installed a brand new deck which runs along the full length of the backside of the home along with an area for a firepit making this property the perfect mountain retreat to relax while taking in the peace and listening to the creek babbling during the summer months. Rumbling Bald features tons of amenities including 3 pools and two golf courses as well as tennis courts and hiking trails!

