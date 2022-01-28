John Bittle built dream home on a quiet cul-de-sac inside the gates of Rumbling Bald Resort on Lake Lure. Enjoy all the conveniences of a newer modern home with the luxurious charm of lake life in the mountains! This home features exquisite construction, large sunny windows, oversized open spaces, a formal dining area, great room, den/office, 4 bedrooms, and more storage than you could ever wish for! Screen porch, wrap around decking, entry breezeway, and gardens and patios galore! Located INSIDE the gates, your Rumbling Bald Resort Membership includes: access golf, tennis, lake access, restaurants, boat rentals, spa, fitness center, walking trails, and so much more!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $680,000
