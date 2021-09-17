3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $650,000

Want that rustic charm & private/country feel without the log exterior? This home is it! Meticulously maintained with an open concept floor plan of 3BR/2.5BA with a bonus room & a sun room that makes you feel like you're in the tree tops, but gives way for fantastic winter views. Great single level living with plenty of parking between the garages & a nice level spot in the backyard with a fire pit. The main BR is large w/vaulted ceiling accentuated with beams & the BA has a w-i-c, tile shower & claw foot tub & double sink vanity. The GR has beautiful vaulted wood ceiling with beams too & a stone gas log FP. This leads to the heated & cooled sun room which has access to the large back deck. Upstairs has an office/reading space at top of stairs & there is also a separate media/game room with a large w-i-c. Both garages are over-sized & have utility sinks & storage plus the detached one has drains in the floor and approx. 390 SF of flex space above. Fantastic home with all the amenities that Rumbling Bald has to offer. Many more features listed in attached docs.