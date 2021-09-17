Want that rustic charm & private/country feel without the log exterior? This home is it! Meticulously maintained with an open concept floor plan of 3BR/2.5BA with a bonus room & a sun room that makes you feel like you're in the tree tops, but gives way for fantastic winter views. Great single level living with plenty of parking between the garages & a nice level spot in the backyard with a fire pit. The main BR is large w/vaulted ceiling accentuated with beams & the BA has a w-i-c, tile shower & claw foot tub & double sink vanity. The GR has beautiful vaulted wood ceiling with beams too & a stone gas log FP. This leads to the heated & cooled sun room which has access to the large back deck. Upstairs has an office/reading space at top of stairs & there is also a separate media/game room with a large w-i-c. Both garages are over-sized & have utility sinks & storage plus the detached one has drains in the floor and approx. 390 SF of flex space above. Fantastic home with all the amenities that Rumbling Bald has to offer. Many more features listed in attached docs.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman pleaded guilty on Monday to felony extortion against former Chief District Judge Randy Pool, who presided over courts in McDowe…
- Updated
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
- Updated
On Friday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 104 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
- Updated
NEWLAND – In the COVID era of high school football, any team that has to sit out multiple weeks is going to be a couple steps behind.
- Updated
RALEIGH — A North Carolina school system contacted a sheriff’s office after a report that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn brought a knife to a scho…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
A Marion man charged in a vehicle accident that killed a 16-year-old McDowell High Student in 2019 pleaded not guilty to his charges during Au…
- Updated
With the game on the line, Titan QB Gabe Marsh rolled back left and threw a perfect ball to Jeremiah Ellis, who caught it on a corner route in…
- Updated
The McDowell County Board of Education will meet for their September meeting on Monday to vote on three items under new business, including th…
- Updated
Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...