Picturesque in the woods of the well-known Rumbling Bald Resort! This cabin is tucked away for privacy but easily accessible for a quick getaway to dinner or catch a flight in to one of the airports nearby (3 are +/-1 Hr or less)! This can be your primary or rent out for residual income (*Furniture is negotiable.). The floorplan allows for multiple guests on each level - socializing or quiet time with a good book and cup of coffee - Soak up the Outdoor spaces on the porch/decks with over 800 sq ft of space on the main, plus the fenced yard to hang out and play games or lay and relax with the fresh mountain air! A new generator to put your mind at ease. Pack your bags and come see what all the rave is about in Lake Lure, NC! Check out all the amenities that are part of the community including Lake Lure, hiking activities, wellness including fitness center, the pool, salon and spa, racket sports, dining and so much more! Call or text for a showing, we'll grab a coffee on the way!