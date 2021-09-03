Well built brick rancher. 1800 sqft, 3BR, 2B on Main Level, plus SunRoom. Full basement, with roll-up garage door. Recent painting throughout. New kitchen appliances. Clean and ready to go. Sits at edge of 58 acre tract that could be preserved or developed. Great long distance mountain views. 5 miles from Lake Lure.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $587,500
