Proposed new construction in the highly sought after Lake Lure! This luxury builder is completely customizable- change the floor plan, make upgrades, or inquire about a whole different design. Enjoy the sounds of the Broad River from the covered deck, which is just on the other site of Hwy 64. Situated in the private community of Riverbend of Lake Lure, you'll have access to two private lakes, a sandy beach, a nature trail that winds along the Broad River, and an outdoor pavilion/BBQ area. Only minutes from the Town of Lake Lure, you'll be close to shopping, groceries, and other amenities. Bring your kayak and fishing pole and enjoy all that Lake Lure has to offer! If you're interested in building, or need financing, listing agent can provide contacts! Reach out today for your private community tour, builder and/or lender introduction, TODAY! Also, listed as land only under MLS 3937030. *photos are of renderings only*