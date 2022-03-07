This home is one of a kind. The home is built on a 4.11 Acre estate lot in Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure. Overlooks the signature hole (#14)of the Apple Valley Golf Course. The home features a wall of windows to take in the outdoors! Enjoy the views and listen to the two streams on the 500 Square foot(50X10) screen porch! Lots of room for entertaining on the screened porch too! In the Spring and Fall enjoy the additional living area the screened porch offers. This home will make a great rental property boasting 2 kitchens and 2 washers and dryers. Great space if you need a mother in law suite! Home is being offered turn key! Once you obtain your vacation rental permit from the Town of Lake Lure, you are ready to enjoy the income from this home on a 4.11 acre level lot! All RB amenities apply!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $560,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
At 7:15 a.m. on the last day of his shift, Capt. Donnie Tipton of McDowell EMS signed off into retirement after serving 30 years as a paramedic.
- Updated
UPDATE: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said on March 2, 2022 the person reported missing had been located.
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Tuesday night battling a blaze that caused considerable damage to a new house in the West Marion area.
- Updated
The new Domino’s in Marion is now ready to serve the local community.
- Updated
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was v…
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
Two people face charges following a break-in, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces charges after a high-speed chase, authorities said Tuesday.
Two major capital projects in McDowell County have received a huge boost due to the efforts of N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and the advocacy of the…
- Updated
A Nebo man has been charged after video evidence of a sexual assault was found, authorities said Wednesday.