3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $549,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN RUMBLING BALD RESORT! Very Unique, Mid-Century Modern "Butterfly-Roof" house design by American Woodlands Design Studio with 3-bedrooms & 3-full bathrooms plus a 1 car oversized garage, nestled in the forest on a large 1.98 acres estate lot, on a quiet, non-thru street, inside the main gate, near amenities. Vaulted ceilings throughout the main level with lots of windows to let in the natural light. Open floorplan with plenty of room for cooking & entertaining plus a large walk-in pantry! Spacious & elegant Master Suite on main floor. Split-plan bedroom with walk-in closet and full hall bath. Downstairs has 10 ft ceilings throughout; A 3rd bedroom with a full bath; a Bonus Room; Laundry. This energy efficient build includes Superior Walls Foundation; 6” exterior walls; Insulated steel roof by Thermasteel; Glulam beam roof supports; 2-zone split air conditioning by Carrier; 50 year standing seam metal roof by McElroy. Final C/O should be issued soon. MOVE IN READY!