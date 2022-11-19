 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $549,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $549,000

MOVE-IN READY IN RUMBLING BALD RESORT! Very Unique, Mid-Century Modern "Butterfly-Roof" house design by American Woodlands Design Studio. 3-bedrooms & 3-full bathrooms plus a 1 car oversized garage, nestled in the forest on a 1.98 acres estate lot, on a quiet, non-thru street, inside the main gate. Vaulted ceilings throughout with lots of windows for natural light! Open Floor Plan allows lots of room for cooking and entertaining. Kitchen has a huge island/soft close cabinets/quartz counters/new stainless-steel appliances/walk-in pantry. Spacious Master Suite on main floor with elegant bathroom. Split-plan Bedroom#2; Full Hall Bathroom#2. Downstairs has 10 ft ceilings throughout; Bedroom#3 or Living Area with a full bath; Bonus Room; Laundry; This energy efficient build includes Superior Walls Foundation; 6” exterior walls; Insulated steel roof by Thermasteel; 2-zone split air conditioning by Carrier; 50-year standing seam metal roof by McElroy. Adjacent Lots #1 and #4 also available

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Snow may blanket NC mountains

Snow may blanket NC mountains

Snow and freezing rain could blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, a deep freeze could settle in Charlotte and near-arctic lows may chill the Triangle starting Sunday, the National Weather Service warned Saturday. The wintry weather forecast follows flooding in parts of the mountains from Tropical Depression Nicole. The storm dumped heavy rains in the mountains and prompted a tornado ...

Did Madison Cawthorn go AWOL? Sort of.

Did Madison Cawthorn go AWOL? Sort of.

A U-Haul box labeled “trash,” a case of La Croix and a visual aid from September 2021 were all seen in a box truck outside of Representative Madison Cawthorn’s office on a Wednesday night in October, where staff was getting a head start on cleaning out his office. It was the first inkling that Cawthorn was throwing in the towel. By the November lame duck session, he’d cleaned out his furniture ...