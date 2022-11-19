3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $549,000

MOVE-IN READY IN RUMBLING BALD RESORT! Very Unique, Mid-Century Modern "Butterfly-Roof" house design by American Woodlands Design Studio. 3-bedrooms & 3-full bathrooms plus a 1 car oversized garage, nestled in the forest on a 1.98 acres estate lot, on a quiet, non-thru street, inside the main gate. Vaulted ceilings throughout with lots of windows for natural light! Open Floor Plan allows lots of room for cooking and entertaining. Kitchen has a huge island/soft close cabinets/quartz counters/new stainless-steel appliances/walk-in pantry. Spacious Master Suite on main floor with elegant bathroom. Split-plan Bedroom#2; Full Hall Bathroom#2. Downstairs has 10 ft ceilings throughout; Bedroom#3 or Living Area with a full bath; Bonus Room; Laundry; This energy efficient build includes Superior Walls Foundation; 6” exterior walls; Insulated steel roof by Thermasteel; 2-zone split air conditioning by Carrier; 50-year standing seam metal roof by McElroy. Adjacent Lots #1 and #4 also available