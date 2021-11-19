Step into this contemporary home and prepare to be WOWED by the warm craftsman style interior! This custom designed home by architect Gregory La Vardera was built using the highest quality materials. Winter views display a wonderful 365 degree mountain view. Large windows in every room bring in light and showcase the peaceful wooded setting. Enter formal foyer off the spacious front deck with covered pergola. Enjoy entertaining in the large kitchen which opens to the spacious dining room and great room with 2 story windows & gas fireplace. Welcome guests into the lower level which can be used for either a ground level in law suite or rec room, exercise room, extra work space etc, the options are limitless! Home has great storage and wonderful outdoor living space. The rear deck and cement grilling/fire pit area is perfect for s'mores and stories. Close to resort amenities on Lake Lure; dining, shopping, hiking trails, library, golf, fitness center & spa. Hurry this won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $545,000
