3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $530,000

Beautiful home that offers lots of light and lets the sunshine in!!! Located in Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure! Low maintenance landscaping. Three lots are combined with only one POA fee. Nice open kitchen with stainless appliances and large island. The primary bedroom and bath with a jacuzzi tub and shower on the main level offers one level living! Upstairs are two guest rooms with a shared bath. The basement is unfinished but is plumbed for a bath if a buyer wants to finish the additional space for a rec room or media room. Short term rental is allowed in Rumbling Bald. High speed fiber optics is also available. All Rumbling Bald amenities apply.