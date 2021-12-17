*Rumbling Bald at Lake Lure* Step into this contemporary home and prepare to be WOWED by the warm craftsman style interior! This custom designed home by architect Gregory La Vardera was built using the highest quality materials. Winter views display a wonderful 365 degree mnt view. Large windows in every room bring in light and showcase the peaceful wooded setting. Formal foyer off the spacious front deck with covered pergola. Enjoy entertaining in the large kitchen which opens to the spacious dining room and great room with 2 story windows & gas fireplace. Welcome guests into the lower level which can be used for a ground level in law suite or rec room, exercise room, extra work space...the options are limitless! Home has great storage and wonderful outdoor living space. The rear deck and grilling/fire pit area is perfect for s'mores and stories. Close to resort amenities on Lake Lure; dining, shopping, hiking trails, library, golf, fitness center & spa. Hurry this won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $529,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
RALEIGH — North Carolina is now one of 29 states where the COVID-19 omicron variant has been detected, according to the latest numbers the U.S…
- Updated
Two drivers were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a head-on collision on the U.S. 221 bypass early Thur…
- Updated
Some heroes don’t wear capes, they sport facial hair instead.
- Updated
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the McDowell High School Student Council Leadership class and DECA chapter hosted the seventh annual Mr. MHS pageant at E…
- Updated
On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners gave their approval to the county’s Parks and Recreation Department merging with the loc…
- Updated
The annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 5-7 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh.
- Updated
Three people in McDowell County face multiple drug charges, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases continue to grow as Christmas gatherings approach.
- Updated
RESTON, Virginia — SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators this week announced its 2022 District Teacher of the Year award re…
- Updated
Just over half of those eligible in McDowell County have had two COVID vaccines, health officials said Friday.