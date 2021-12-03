Fully furnished vacation or full-time home on the 6th fairway of Apple Valley Golf Course at Rumbling Bald in Lake Lure! This home boasts an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a covered front porch, screened back porch, and an enclosed patio on the lower level that has a beautifully designed pool table, air hockey table, television, and seating area! New hot tub on the open deck overlooking the golf course. The main level has a beautiful stone fireplace with gas logs, a half bath, a semi-open office/school zone, and a master suite with a king-size bed. There is an open, fully functional kitchen with a large pantry overlooking the great room. The lower level offers two additional bedrooms, one with a king-size bed and the other with two queen-size beds. This level has a full bath with easy access for each bedroom and each bedroom has access to the game room. The extra-large garage is also located on the lower level, paved driveway, and parking. A year-round beautiful property! Rumbling Bald amenities are an added bonus with golf courses, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis courts, & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $525,000
