 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $500,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $500,000

WOW! Priced to move with sweet lake views! Wonderful opportunity to own a beautiful home overlooking Lake Lure! Situated in an established gated community and easily accessed year round, this is a great property! With plenty of light, beautiful hardwood floors and of course a spacious deck to take in the views, you'll be glad you made it a point to see this one! 24 hr. Security, and access to 2 Championship Golf Courses, Fitness Center, Marina, Tennis, and Swimming. Welcome home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500

Walk into the mud/laundry room to an open kitchen that offers a spacious area with a bar for entertaining that is connected to an even larger …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics