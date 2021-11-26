WOW! Priced to move with sweet lake views! Wonderful opportunity to own a beautiful home overlooking Lake Lure! Situated in an established gated community and easily accessed year round, this is a great property! With plenty of light, beautiful hardwood floors and of course a spacious deck to take in the views, you'll be glad you made it a point to see this one! 24 hr. Security, and access to 2 Championship Golf Courses, Fitness Center, Marina, Tennis, and Swimming. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $500,000
