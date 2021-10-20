Come on in to this one owner, immaculately maintained, oversized home- plenty of room for all your family and friends, plus more! Peak a boo seasonal summer views, w/ open winter mountain views! Endless storage in the kitchen cabinets and multiple closets for all your board games and seasonal clothes to have for year around! With 3 bedrooms, bonus rooms and 4.5 baths, you can NOT build a home HALF this size for what you are getting with this beauty and this quality speaks volumes! It has stairs in the lower yard to the bottom road, which makes it an easy walk to the amenities. In Rumbling Bald, you can do rentals; although this home has been in the family for their vacations and never rented. Let this blank slate be the one that catches your eye, it's set up for you to bring your suitcase, personal property can be purchased for a great price! Enjoy it year around sitting on the screened in porch off the back or in the living room by the fireplace! Natural light that shines in will call your name!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $490,000
