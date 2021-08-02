3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $485,000

Welcome to Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure! This Golf community offers 2 golf courses, 2 Outdoors pools, 1 Indoor Pool, Tennis & Pickle Ball Courts, Mini-Golf, Community Beach, Pavilion, Boatslips (lease) & 3 Restaurants. This Mountain Oasis is nestled inside the main gate & "Mountain View" says it all! With a Beautiful View of Bald Mountain, from the upper & lower decks. The Seller added the lower decks over the last year. Along with clearing around the home, correcting drainage, adding exterior steps around to to lower level; as well as beautiful landscaping & a firepit area (iron firepit included). Great for Entertaining on those on summer nights or fall evenings. In 2020 the Seller updated the Vanities in the 2 Upper Bathrooms & installed 2 New Rheem Heat & Air Systems, to cover the Upper Level & Main Levels, multizone. The main unit vents to basement for heat/air & a Mini-split was moved from top floor to the basement level. Home is being sold Furnished! Call today to schedule a tour!