Live as though you are vacationing at the lovely home in a private location at the end of the cul-de-sac. Ideally situated on the 12th hole of Rumbling Bald’s Championship Apple Valley Golf Course, this home is steps from the greens, but tucked in the woods, far enough away from the action to allow for peaceful privacy. Large, open, sunny spaces upstairs with a soaring stone fireplace as a notable focal point. Downstairs could become separate living quarters with an outside entrance. Entertain on the back deck, or retreat to the screened porch with a good book. Newly updated with central air & heat throughout. Minutes to a full service spa, indoor & outdoor pools, lazy river & hot tub. Other amenities include, mini golf, pickle ball & tennis courts, 2 golf courses, beach with playground & boat rentals, restaurants, even a dog park! Regular community events with live entertainment. **Sellers will pay the 2022 Rumbling Bald initiation fee of $6500 for buyers with an agreeable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $465,000
