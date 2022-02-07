 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $465,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $465,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $465,000

Well maintained tri level, 3BR, 3BA, log home on half acre lot. Soaring cathedral ceilings, stone fireplace, hardwood floors, inviting open floor plan, large Primary Suite, Loft currently used as office, makes a nice sitting area off the Primary Suite, lower level Family Room and Bath, oversized Garage/shop, full length deck and gazebo on the back and rocking chair front porch. Large fenced back yard and nicely landscaped front with irrigation system. Located in Shumont Estates means you have access to all of Rumbling Bald amenities including pools, tennis courts, exercise room, golf courses, restaurants, spa, private beach and much more. Sellers are licensed NC Real Estate Brokers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics