3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $465,000

Well maintained tri level, 3BR, 3BA, log home on half acre lot. Soaring cathedral ceilings, stone fireplace, hardwood floors, inviting open floor plan, large Primary Suite, Loft currently used as office, makes a nice sitting area off the Primary Suite, lower level Family Room and Bath, oversized Garage/shop, full length deck and gazebo on the back and rocking chair front porch. Large fenced back yard and nicely landscaped front with irrigation system. Located in Shumont Estates means you have access to all of Rumbling Bald amenities including pools, tennis courts, exercise room, golf courses, restaurants, spa, private beach and much more. Sellers are licensed NC Real Estate Brokers.