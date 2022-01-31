3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $425,000

This lovely, spacious home, on a quite cul-de-sac, overlooking the Apple Valley Golf Course at Rumbling Bald on Lake lure, is a proven Airbnb.2021 income was $32,854. Income for 2020 during the pandemic was $29,075! Three levels of living space with master on main floor. Soaring, vaulted ceilings, beautiful stone fireplace, open sleeping areas and a large game room. Wonderful, fully furnished, vacation home or permanent family home with access to all the amenities of Rumbling Bald!