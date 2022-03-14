Cozy mountain getaway with rental history, brand new roof (2022), fresh stain on house and decking (2022), and winter mountain views! Inside, the walls and ceilings are tongue and groove wood with contrasting beams on the cathedral ceiling and as trim accent throughout. The two-story great room features a wood-burning fireplace with stone surround and wood box, and two skylights provide plenty of light. One bedroom and a full bath on each level, and a loft that provides additional sleeping or an entertainment area. The kitchen and bathrooms could use some updating but are useable as-is. An oversize 2-car basement garage houses the laundry, and the other half of the basement is that level's ensuite bedroom. Don't need a garage? Use the space for ping-pong or pool! Part of Rumbling Bald at Lake Lure, enjoy all the amenities (pools, beach, golf and more). Property includes two parcels, and just one POA fee. Enjoy yourself or use as a vacation rental. Offered furnished as shown.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $375,000
