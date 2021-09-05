3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $374,000

Enjoy this beautiful home on large lot in Rumbling Bald on Lake Lure! One level living with lots of windows to let the outdoors in! Three bedrooms, 2 baths on main level. Light and bright kitchen features new appliances and gas range! Beautiful fireplace in the great room and spacious dining area! Lower level offers a lot of flex spaces: family room plus overflow guest space with full bathroom. Lower level also has a second kitchen. Perfect for a guest apartment or if you need room for a family member. Need plenty of storage? One room is devoted to shelving! Low maintenance landscaping and raised garden beds off the lower patio for your gardening pleasure! 2 garages one upper and one downstairs for cars, boats, or workshop! New HVAC. Enjoy Rumbling Bald amenities!