3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $349,900

Move-in ready home in fantastic Lake Lure location in Rumbling Bald resort. Home has a large, private lot with tons of outdoor living space; outdoor firepit area and screened in porch. Home has vaulted ceilings with a gas fireplace in the family room which connects to the dining area and sunroom. Kitchen is quaint but has tons of storage space. All rooms are good sized with a spacious owner's suite. Newer flooring throughout, new roof in 2020, newer HVAC as well. Come see this home today.

