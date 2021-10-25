 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $349,888

Looking for a beautiful home that has so many amenities within walking distance, you don’t even have to go anywhere, yet feel like you are on vacation?!? Everyday! Private Lakes, Broad river frontage, hiking trails, waterfall – *an agent must accompany into this gated community! Live here year around, part of the year or rent it out – whatever suits your situation! Short Term rentals are allowed. Great neighbors and friendly atmosphere for all ages!

