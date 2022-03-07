 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $345,000

SHORT TERM RENTAL POSSIBILITY WITH BLAZING FAST FIBER OPTIC INTERNET, a private lake for kayaking, fishing, or swimming and a pavilion for your private gathering and community potlucks. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a basement waiting to become a game room or a big-screen home theatre. Located just up the hill from a state-maintained paved road. 2 miles from The Highland Kitchen and Bar or water skiing at Lake Lure Adventure Company or 3-1/2 miles from the Ingles Supermarket. The house is in the town limits, so you will save $$$ on a boat permit and a boat slip at the Town Marina. There is some deferred maintenance to deal with but that's reflected in the price. AS IS SALE.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics