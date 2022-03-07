3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $345,000

SHORT TERM RENTAL POSSIBILITY WITH BLAZING FAST FIBER OPTIC INTERNET, a private lake for kayaking, fishing, or swimming and a pavilion for your private gathering and community potlucks. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a basement waiting to become a game room or a big-screen home theatre. Located just up the hill from a state-maintained paved road. 2 miles from The Highland Kitchen and Bar or water skiing at Lake Lure Adventure Company or 3-1/2 miles from the Ingles Supermarket. The house is in the town limits, so you will save $$$ on a boat permit and a boat slip at the Town Marina. There is some deferred maintenance to deal with but that's reflected in the price. AS IS SALE.