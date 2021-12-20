Well appointed and rare 3BR/2.5BA Fairway Villa Condo in the Rumbling Bald Resort. Turn-key with established rental history. Great outdoor entertaining areas with the front porch and a large deck that overlooks Bald Mtn. Lake giving way to fantastic winter views. Updated KIT with 'slate' fingerprint resistant appliances, quartz counter tops, tile backsplash, pantry and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Oversize sliders onto back deck bring in lots of natural light, winter view of lake and mountains. Desirable main level BR ensuite with additional exterior door to front the porch. Second main level BR has 1/2 BA, closet and access to back deck and great winter views. The upper BR has private balcony overlooking lake and updated BA. There is also a storage unit for all your lake/pool toys, golf clubs, etc. that is needed for all the amenities that Rumbling Bald has to offer. Come live the carefree Lake Lure Lifestyle!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $315,000
