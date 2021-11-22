Buyer financing fell through with no fault to seller or property! Private wooded cabin located on a long private lane with a wraparound deck and long range views! Features vaulted ceilings in lr, dr kitchen. Improvements consist of new ceilings and walls in living room and bedrooms, Kitchen cabinets and backsplash, some wiring and insulation in basement, some windows and flooring and carpet in first floor. Two new heat/air split units and well tank included BONUS: large standup walk out basement for finishing!! Already plumbed for a bath, easily finished for an extra family room bedroom and bath! Some finishing touches needed on exterior Priced well and ready to sell!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $219,900
