The Best of Mountain Living! Custom 3/3.2 Mtn Modern Home w/ 2.5 Garage in Gorgeous Lake Lure NC. Hand-made Custom Cabinetry/Iron Work, Vaulted Ceilings, Built-Ins, 1st floor Primary Bed/Spa, Office, Center Island Kitchen, Dining & soaring Great Room w/ Spectacular Mtn Views! Party Deck w/FP & TV, Lower Level Bar & Movie Theater, Meticulous Mechanicals. Gated, Comm Clubhouse, Pool, Exercise Rm, Tennis/Pickle & Nature Trail. Only 10 minutes to Lake, Restaurants, Grocery & Gas. This is the One!
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A three-vehicle wreck over the weekend killed three people. One person survived the crash, authorities said.
UPDATE: 4:22 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
She doesn’t actually turn 90 until Jan. 25, but local mystic Joann Denton is planning to get a head start on the celebration this Halloween.
A Marion man charged with the theft of a pop-up camper will spend the next two years in prison after his case was recently heard in McDowell C…
From trunk-or-treats to a “Spooktacular” car show to a downtown pub crawl to a dance party, there’s going to be lots for folks of all ages to …
The North Cove Leisure Club, which began as the Blue Ridge Country Club, announced its plans last week to “become the largest outdoor music ve…
The kings of the Foothills Conference in football for 2022 reside on State Street in Marion.
A tractor-trailer hauling live chickens ran off the road and overturned early Monday morning, sending hundreds of chickens across the highway.
The new Old Fort Elementary School building will have its long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication on Saturday. In addition, the ev…
The town of Old Fort will purchase land so a new access road can be built to the planned Fonta Flora State Trail park.