3 Bedroom Home in Lake Lure - $1,300,000

The Best of Mountain Living! Custom 3/3.2 Mtn Modern Home w/ 2.5 Garage in Gorgeous Lake Lure NC. Hand-made Custom Cabinetry/Iron Work, Vaulted Ceilings, Built-Ins, 1st floor Primary Bed/Spa, Office, Center Island Kitchen, Dining & soaring Great Room w/ Spectacular Mtn Views! Party Deck w/FP & TV, Lower Level Bar & Movie Theater, Meticulous Mechanicals. Gated, Comm Clubhouse, Pool, Exercise Rm, Tennis/Pickle & Nature Trail. Only 10 minutes to Lake, Restaurants, Grocery & Gas. This is the One!

