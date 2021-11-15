Two parcels totaling 12.9 acres in Candler! Income producing home with long term rental and condemned log home. This land offers beautiful views of Lower Hominy and Asheville. Level/sloping land with small stream near the road perfect for gardening, farm animals, or home site. First parcel includes two home structures with shared well, two septic tanks, 4.7 acres and 2nd parcel offers 8.21 acres for additional home site with long range views. Open use with no restrictions. Both parcels are being sold together and both homes are sold "as is". Cross reference 2nd parcel MLS# 3790859. Great potential for development and multiple home sites.
3 Bedroom Home in Candler - $350,000
