3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $99,500

If you are looking for a mountain get a way or a year round residence in the beautiful Western NC mountains, look no more. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is a remodeled singlewide that has an additional half built on. You have a open large family room w-woodstove, kitchen/dining combo with vaulted ceiling and oak cabinets, replacement windows, monitor heater, laminate flooring & more. Privacy and wildlife surround you as you sit on your covered porch listening to your babbling brook. The low maintenance yard and outbuilding for extra storage are a plus. Enjoy the mountains with the Blue Ridge Parkway as your backyard.