3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $749,000

Equestrian, Homestead or Vacation Dream Property! Located in the desirable South Toe Valley. Close drive to River, Blueridge Parkway, Mt Mitchell State Park, and US Gov for hiking. Has huge barn with guest quarters and bath. Barn is 40X90 Insulated with 12 stalls, and indoor 50X50 arena .Home and barn have been remodeled and updated. Sit by the new stone firepit while listening to the bold White Oak Creek. Great Garden and farm possibilities. NO restrictions. Could be used as a commercial property. Airbnb revenue and Hemp licensed. Email for more pictures and details Check out 3D tour of property!