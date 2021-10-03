Serene Mountain Living--Dreams do come true in this Beautiful Log home with majestic long range views. Two acres of pastoral land surround you on the wrap around porch while Enjoying all the seasons of Western North Carolina. The Soaring stone fireplace warms your soul in the main family room with its wall of windows to enjoy the starry nights while sitting by the fire. Bring home the perfect Christmas tree cuz these ceilings can take a big one. Primary Suite spans the entire upstairs with its cozy sitting room, walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, claw foot tub and sauna. Main levels hosts two generous sized bedrooms, bath, gourmet kitchen and dining room with northeastern views as well as its own private porch for after dinner drinks. Immaculate basement with multiple storage areas and garage. But wait there's more in the 2-Car detached garage with full living quarters above. Located minutes to Historic downtown Burnsville, Blue Ridge Parkway and only 45 minutes to Asheville.
3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $714,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Richelle Bailey, who worked in office administration and as the public information…
- Updated
Do you know this guy? Are you this guy?
Friends, colleagues remember the life and legacy of Richelle Bailey. She was dedicated to McDowell County.
- Updated
For more than 27 years, Richelle Bailey made a huge impact on McDowell County as a dedicated reporter, a tireless advocate for victims of crim…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
- Updated
I always thought if Hollywood made the Richelle Bailey story, she would be played by “Broadcast News”-era Holly Hunter, a short, feisty, highl…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ri…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 102 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee
On the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed …
- Updated
A new community art project that was inspired by the hopes and dreams of McDowell residents will soon be sent to Raleigh for a special exhibit.