3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $714,900

Serene Mountain Living--Dreams do come true in this Beautiful Log home with majestic long range views. Two acres of pastoral land surround you on the wrap around porch while Enjoying all the seasons of Western North Carolina. The Soaring stone fireplace warms your soul in the main family room with its wall of windows to enjoy the starry nights while sitting by the fire. Bring home the perfect Christmas tree cuz these ceilings can take a big one. Primary Suite spans the entire upstairs with its cozy sitting room, walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, claw foot tub and sauna. Main levels hosts two generous sized bedrooms, bath, gourmet kitchen and dining room with northeastern views as well as its own private porch for after dinner drinks. Immaculate basement with multiple storage areas and garage. But wait there's more in the 2-Car detached garage with full living quarters above. Located minutes to Historic downtown Burnsville, Blue Ridge Parkway and only 45 minutes to Asheville.