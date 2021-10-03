Enchanting 3 bedroom, riverfront home just yards from the 15th Green, is a haven for the nature-lover with wild trout fishing from your back yard. Freshly remodeled in 2020 – you'll enjoy professionally-designed kitchen, new bathrooms, all new appliances, and radiant floor heat. Single-level living with handicap access throughout. Quality construction with solid cherry hardwood floors, new quartz surfaces, and tasteful ceramic tile accents. Watch visiting birds, and deer fording the river from your spacious great room featuring expansive river views and cozy stacked-stone gas fireplace. Southern orientation ensures sunny winter exposure – a perfect year-round home. Large, shaded, riverside deck features large outdoor fireplace, perfect for entertaining. In addition to a fully finished garage with heat and & air, there is extra workshop space and golf cart parking. Low POA fees. Close to the Blue Ridge Parkway, national forest, waterfalls, and several restaurants.
3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $699,000
