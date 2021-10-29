3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $569,000

Stunning custom built luxury log cabin home on two levels, two decks, two garages, with multiple bonus rooms to use as you wish, and each bedroom having its own en suite bathroom. Separate additional 625 sq. ft. living unit! Beautifully landscaped grounds; large screened gazebo overlooks Mount Mitchell Golf Course, where you can listen to the sounds of the pristine South Toe River. Open floor plan is flawless. Perfect as seasonal or year round home, or corporate retreat. Nestled among world's oldest mountains, highest mountains in the East, on the beautiful Mount Mitchell golf course, walk to fishing, or trails in Pisgah National Forest. Minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway, Burnsville, Spruce Pine, Little Switzerland and Marion. Less than an hour to Asheville or Boone/Blowing Rock.