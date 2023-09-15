Spectacular 3-br, 2-ba home on 3.27 acres! The main level touts fabulous cathedral ceilings w/ exposed wood beams. The Great Room features a gas logs fireplace tucked into a stunning floor-to ceiling, white-brick frame between 2 sliding glass doors to the newer wrap-around front deck. Living room on main w/ a warm wormy chestnut wall also grants access to the deck. Open kitchen includes breakfast bar. Primary bedroom suite has private deck access, walk-in closet, new vanity, & attached full bath. The daylight basement boasts a large family room w/ woodstove plus a split bedroom plan & another full bath. New in 2022: gutters, HVAC system w/ dual fuel hook-up, & vanity. Well pump & whole house UV water filtration system new in 2021. Electric updated to 220-volt service. Highlights include serene pastoral views, vast level yard, & convenience to amenities while still nestled in a gorgeous rural setting. This accommodating home has been a successful short-term rental. Sold furnished!