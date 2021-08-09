3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $525,000

CUSTOM QUALITY HOME NESTLED IN SECLUDED SERENITY JUST 8 MILES TO TOWN. 2.5 STORY - GREAT ROOM W/STONE VENEER FIREPLACE-GAS LOGS, BEAUTIFUL PREFINISHED WOOD FLOORS MAIN LEVEL AND UP, TILE IN BASEMENT. KITCHEN, DINING, BREAKFAST AREA IN GREAT ROOM - HALF BATH -DOOR OUT TO TWO CAR GARAGE. THREE BEDROOM, TWO BATHS UP, BASEMENT HAS "MAN CAVE?FOR YOUR TROPHYS OR READ -WRITE AND RELAX. FULL BATH SO THIS COULD BE USED AS OVERFLOW FOR GUESTS OR MADE INTO SUITE FOR EXTENDED FAMILY -DOOR OFF TO COVERED PATION SURROUNDED BY COOL WOODS AND NATIVE FLORA AND FAUNA. BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS.. HUGE GARDEN AREA IF YOU CHOOSE.. SURROUND YOURSELF IN BLISTFUL PRIVACY HERE. ANDERSEN WINDOWS