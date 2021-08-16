3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $499,900

This beautiful crafted log home will be your sanctuary! Tucked away on 1.1 acres this home offers amazing year round views. You will enjoy the open floor plan with lots of natural light. Each of the 4 bedrooms has it's own bath with Master being on the main floor. Hardwood flooring throughout and a large recreational / TV room with pool table. Home is located in gated neighborhood behind Mt. Mitchell Golf Course. Hiking trails, fishing, camping, waterfalls and national forest are close by. Quality this great doesn't stay on the market long. Furnishings are negotiable. High speed internet is available