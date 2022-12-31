3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $449,900

*NO DRIVE BY'S PLEASE! THIS IS AN ACTIVE STR!*Nestled at the base of Mt. Celo, this ranch style mountain home is the perfect place for the whole family to relax and enjoy. Plenty of hiking, sightseeing, and recreational opportunities, 45 minutes away from ski resorts and less than an hour from Asheville. Enjoy relaxing on the spacious covered front porch overlooking the wooded front yard. The back patio deck is perfect for grilling while friends and family enjoy the lower level graveled area around the firepit. The living room offers vaulted ceilings and a wood stove with beautiful slate tile and 500+ year old hand hewn wood beam mantel. Primary bedroom with spacious en suite bathroom. The home is already wired for Highspeed internet. All windows are double paned. The crawl space has been professionally sealed; retaining wall put up in the back of the home. Currently a successful short term rental. Many items will convey. Continue renting or make it your own mountain paradise!