3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $425,000

REDUCED OVER 20K! BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE MOUNTAIN HOME. THIS HOME SITS ON 6.184 ACRES AND HAS GREAT VIEWS. PROPERTY AND LAND IS UNRESTRICTED IN THE BEAUTIFUL BLACK MOUNTAIN RANGE, AND TWO SIDES BACK UP TO THE NATIONAL FOREST! HOME IS CLOSE TO MT.MITCHELL, MINUTES TO BURNSVILLE, AND ABOUT 45 MINUTES TO ASHEVILLE. HOME HAS ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES, GREAT DECKING, MASTER ON THE MAIN FLOOR, FULL BASEMENT, GARAGE, CENTRAL AC, AND MANY MORE UPGRADES. INSULATED WINDOWS AND DOORS,WITH A WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! LARGE BEDROOMS FOR PLENTY OF ROOM FOR KIDS, AND SLEEPING AREA FOR GUESTS. THIS HOME HAS ALL THE FEEL OF WHAT A NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAIN HOME SHOULD BE. BASEMENT IS ALMOST FINISHED WITH AN EXTRA BATHROOM ALREADY PLUMBED IN. THIS IS A ONE OF A KIND PROPERTY THAT SURELY WON'T LAST! A MUST SEE!