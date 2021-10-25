3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $350,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!! Beautiful home in the well desired Celo area. This home is located in the heart of Yancey County and only a few miles from dining, golfing, tubing, fishing, and even the AMAZING Blue Ridge Parkway. Nestled back in the woods is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, and an open floor plan. Wrap around porch / deck makes great outdoor space for entertaining or star gazing. Enjoy the creeks and waterfalls close by as you take your evening stroll. New survey on file.