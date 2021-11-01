3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $345,000

Fully furnished dream cabin in the prestigious South Toe area of Yancey County. This privately located cabin is in a picture like setting with a rushing creek in the backyard. This 3 br/2ba room would be perfect for your own mountain retreat or great for income producing rentals. No restrictions on the 2.45 acres so this home fits all the boxes. Minutes to National forest campgrounds , golf and many hiking trails. Home has had many updates which include new water filtration system, furnace and also a full home generator. You will want to give this one a look!