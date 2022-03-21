3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $340,000

Beautiful unrestricted property located in the very desirable Crabtree Township between Burnsville and Spruce Pine. Open grassy easy rolling hills and creek. All the property is farm ready. There are several outbuildings, chicken coops, and garage. Additional home site already graded out with outstanding views. Home has a new roof in 2021, new heat and septic in 2020. Also included is an additional home in need of repair but could make a artist studio or shop. This property has so many options in the great location. Just minutes to town.