Imagine sipping your morning coffee on the deck with gorgeous long-range views of Mount Mitchell, the Black Mountains, and Still Fork Creek. This 3BR/3BA townhouse overlooks the 18th hole of the highly rated Mt. Mitchell Golf Course, and is just a hop-and-a-skip from the Blue Ridge Parkway, Little Switzerland, Burnsville, and Mt. Mitchell. Upgrades include new HVAC and gas logs in 2020, a redesigned master closet, Pergo floors, and Whirlpool appliances. French doors open to the deck and lower patio. Owner currently uses all 3 bedrooms as primary bedrooms, each with a king bed and its own bath. High-speed internet available for work or streaming TV. Located in the highly desirable South Toe Valley near trout fishing, camping, kayaking, tubing, golfing, hiking, gem mining, etc. Enjoy a lock-and-leave lifestyle with lawn maintenance and snow removal included in the low HOA dues. Walk to nearby restaurants after a day of play in the cool NC mountains.. (Owner is listing agent.)
3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $289,000
