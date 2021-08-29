3 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $275,000

Well maintained, cozy, cape cod with all the comforts of home in The Reserve. Perfect residence or home away from home just 10 minutes away from the adorable mountain town of Burnsville & 35-40 minutes from Asheville. It has well equipped kitchen, large master on main with access to back porch, fireplace in living area, rocking chair front porch as well as large back porch and basement level deck. Finished basement area could be used for entertainment room, exercise room, or extra sleeping area. Also, has wood stove hearth. Drive in basement garage has additional washer dryer hook-up. Property has rolling wooded yard with minimal upkeep and access to community grounds with pond and pavilion. This adorable home is also equipped with an automatic generator, home security & radon mitigation system.